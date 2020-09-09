Sergio Reguilon linked with United - Nine former players who made a switch from La Liga to Old Trafford

Bengaluru, Sept. 9: Over the years, La Liga has produced some of the most excellent footballers to ever grace the field, and often Manchester United have had the opportunity to sign some of them in the Premier League.
Now, as per reports, the number could go up with Real Madrid left-back Sergio Reguilon linked with a switch to Old Trafford.
If so, he would be the 10th player to switch to England from Spain. So here we’ve decided to look back at all the former nine La Liga players who arrived at Old Trafford and how they have fared:
Jordi Cruyff
The son of legendary Dutch footballer Jordi arrived at Old Trafford from Barcelona in the summer of 1996. But despite hopes being high, he mostly warmed the bench playing just 58 times in four years scoring eight goals and winning one league title.
Quinton Fortune
The South African former professional footballer signed for the Red Devils from Atletico Madrid for a fee of £1.5million in 1999. He spent seven years at Old Trafford however mostly warmed the bench. In 126 first-team appearances, he scored just 10 and assisted 6, winning one league.
Ricardo
Ferguson signed the Spanish keeper from Real Valladolid with a view to instilling him as an understudy of Barthez. He played just one game for the Red Devils in three years.
Gerard Pique
United splashed the cash for a 17-year-old Pique to sign him from the La Masia academy. He was tipped for a bright future at Old Trafford but the tough competition from the duo of Vidic and Ferdinand stopped him from getting regular minutes. He also failed to adapt to the English environment properly and after 23 first-team appearances and one Champions League and Premier League win, he returned to Camp Nou again in 2008.
David de Gea
To date, United's best signing from Spain, De Gea was signed by Ferguson for a club-record fee goalkeeper in 2011 from Atletico Madrid. The skinny light Spanish keeper at first looked like a flop. But over the last couple of years, he improved from his rugged start and went on to establish himself as one of the legends of Old Trafford.
Ander Herrera
The Bilbao midfielder was one of the very successful signings of the post-Ferguson era. LVG signed the midfielder in 2014 and he has had a successful time in England, making 189 appearances in all competitions before joining Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer last year.
Angel Di Maria
After the ill-fated reign of Moyes, Di Maria was a statement signing along with Louis Van Gaal in 2014. The Argentine joined from Real Madrid with plenty of fanfare and the fee was the highest ever paid by a British club at that time. But it's fair to say, his time at Old Trafford was not the best with just four goals in all competitions. Never truly settled in England, he left the side next year for PSG.
Victor Valdes
The Barcelona keeper was signed as a free agent by Louis Van Gaal. He, however, made just two first-team appearances after falling out with the Dutch coach. He was sold to Middlesborough the very next season.
Eric Bailly
When Mourinho signed him from Villareal, United fans were thrilled that they got someone for a long future who would command their defense. The outcome of the first season was also assuring. But often injured and mistake-prone, Bailly slowly demoted in the pecking order, and under new boss Solskjaer that too has not changed.
Although there are still beliefs left that if he returns back to full fitness and works harder, there is still very much a possibility of him making the grade at United.