Serie A is back: Ibrahimovic, Maldini, Gazidis and Rangnick – Milan's problems in 2019-20

Milan, June 18: The 2019-20 season brought renewed hope for Milan fans.
A new coach and the return of two club greats - this season promised so much after years of pain.
Not since 2010-11 have Italian powerhouse Milan won the Scudetto.
A fifth-place finish last season, narrowly missing out on Champions League football, provided renewed optimism upon Marco Giampaolo's arrival.
But problems continue to plague the Rossoneri - who have taken a financial hit during their six-year Champions League absence after withdrawing from this term's Europa League for Financial Fair Play (FFP) breaches - as the Serie A campaign prepares to restart following the coronavirus pandemic.
Stats Perform News looks at the issues at San Siro, with Italian league football returning on June 20.
GIAMPAOLO ADDED TO COACHING SCRAPHEAP
There was excitement when Giampaolo replaced Gennaro Gattuso on a two-year deal, having established Sampdoria's position in the top half of the table with an entertaining brand of football over his three seasons in Genoa.
But it was a short-lived spell for Giampaolo - the 52-year-old overseeing just seven Serie A matches before becoming the seventh Rossoneri boss to be sacked since Massimiliano Allegri left in January 2014.
Four defeats and only six goals scored in those seven league games underlined the difficult start at San Siro, where Milan made their worst start to a campaign since 1938-39.
BOBAN IN AND OUT AFTER CLASH
Zvonimir Boban returned to Milan as part of Ivan Gazidis' revamp of the staff following the departures of Leonardo and Gattuso. Boban, who played for Milan between 1991 and 2001, left FIFA to make his way back to the Rossoneri as chief football officer but things quickly turned sour.
The Croatian was relieved of his duties in March, just nine months into the role, after speaking out publicly against chief executive Gazidis.
The frustration stemmed from Gazidis' reported pursuit of former RB Leipzig boss Ralf Rangnick as head coach and potentially director of sport, without consulting Boban or technical director Paolo Maldini, with Stefano Pioli still in charge. Following his sacking, Boban compared Milan to North Korea.
MALDINI AND GAZIDIS GO HEAD-TO-HEAD
Like Boban, club icon Maldini headlined a new-look Milan amid much fanfare. Previously working as Milan's sporting strategy and development director, former captain Maldini replaced Leonardo at the start of the season.
The Italian's position has come under threat, especially after Boban's exit, and it stems from Milan's interest in Rangnick. The possible arrival of Rangnick would leave no place for coach Pioli or Maldini - who told the German to "learn the concept of respect" amid ongoing speculation.
It has not gone according to plan for Milan's favourite son, criticised over Giampaolo's failed tenure and opting to appoint former Inter coach Pioli. Factoring in Boban's exit and Gazidis' pursuit of Rangnick, it remains to be seen whether the 51-year-old will still be around in 2020-21.
IBRAHIMOVIC'S FUTURE
Gazidis, again, is front and centre when it comes to veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The former Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Juventus and Inter striker returned to Milan in January.
Ibrahimovic - who was part of the last Rossoneri team to win the Scudetto in 2011 - gave Milan a boost prior to the coronavirus pandemic, scoring four goals in 10 appearances. However, the 38-year-old's future is far from certain.
His short-term contract until the end of the season has the option to extend the deal by another year but Boban's departure has thrown a spanner into the works. Ibrahimovic reportedly committed to staying while Boban was still at Milan, but that has changed as Gazidis tries to convince the veteran to continue in the red and black stripes.
DONNARUMMA LINKED WITH EXIT... AGAIN
Gianluigi Donnarumma's future is often in the headlines and it is no different this season. The Milan and Italy goalkeeper, once again, is linked with a move away from his boyhood club.
Donnarumma was close to leaving Milan in 2017 following a contract dispute, which led to severe condemnation from fans. Agent Mino Raiola has continued to be outspoken over the 21-year-old, who has previously been linked to PSG, United, Real Madrid and Juventus.
The latest reports suggest Donnarumma could extend his contract, but the longer Milan go without challenging for Serie A honours and Champions League qualification, the longer rumours persist.