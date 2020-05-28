Football
Serie A set to return from June 20

By Joe Wright

Rome, May 28: The Serie A season is set to resume from June 20, Italy's sports minister has confirmed.

Italy's top flight was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

Premier League to restart on June 17: reports

Following a meeting with prime minister Giuseppe Conte, Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-20 campaign to return next month.

Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on June 13, with Serie A to get back underway the following week.

Earlier on Thursday, the Premier League confirmed that the English league will resume on June 17. The Bundesliga has already conducted two rounds of fixtures behind closed doors.

Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 23:30 [IST]
