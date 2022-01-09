Serie A stadium capacity to be reduced to 5,000 amid growing COVID-19 cases – reports

Rome, January 9: Capacity at Serie A stadiums between January 16 and 23 will be reduced to 5,000 amid rising COVID-19 cases in Italy, according to reports.
Italy's spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases has reached unprecedented levels in the country, with 219,430 new cases confirmed on Friday, surpassing records set on both Wednesday and Thursday, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Italian prime minister Mario Draghi has reportedly expressed his concerns to Italian Football Federation (FIGC) president Gabriele Gravina, with the government worried about a lack of adhering to safety and social distancing measures within stadiums.
Capacity at open-air sports events was reduced from 75 per cent to 50 per cent in December by the Italian government, while four of 10 scheduled games on Thursday were called off after restrictions imposed by local health authorities.
According to reports in Italy, Serie A clubs have now voted to only permit 5,000 spectators into stadiums for a period covering two rounds of fixtures.
The Supercoppa Italiana between Inter and Juventus at San Siro on January 12 is not affected.