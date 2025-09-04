English Edition
Sesko Expresses Growing Confidence And Improvement In Manchester United Training Sessions

Benjamin Sesko is enhancing his skills and confidence during training at Manchester United. The young forward looks forward to contributing in upcoming matches as he adjusts to English football.

By

Benjamin Sesko is determined to improve his performance at Manchester United, stating that he is enhancing his skills and speed with each training session. The Slovenian forward joined the club in a deal potentially worth £73.7 million, including add-ons. However, he has yet to start a Premier League match, having only appeared as a substitute in three league games this season.

Sesko has managed just four shots in 80 minutes of play and did not score against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup despite playing the entire match. The 22-year-old admits he is still adapting to the demands of English football but feels more confident with each session under coach Ruben Amorim's guidance. "The level of matches is certainly much higher," Sesko told Ekipa.

Sesko Gaining Confidence at Manchester United

He acknowledges the high standard of English football, describing it as the pinnacle of the sport globally. Despite these challenges, Sesko remains optimistic about his progress, noting improvements in both his physical abilities and mental approach to the game. He looks forward to continuing this development over time.

Currently, Sesko is with Slovenia's national team for World Cup qualifiers against Switzerland and Sweden. Upon returning to Manchester United, his first game will be the highly anticipated Manchester derby. With Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount possibly sidelined due to injuries, Sesko might get his first league start.

The upcoming derby is significant for both teams, with pressure mounting on each side to secure a victory. "It's an incredibly big match coming up," Sesko remarked. Although there's some time before this fixture, anticipation is building for what promises to be an exciting encounter.

As Sesko continues to adapt and grow within Manchester United's setup, he remains focused on making a meaningful impact both domestically and internationally. His commitment to improvement suggests promising prospects for his future contributions on the field.

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 0:43 [IST]
