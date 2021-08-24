Several European giants keeping a close eye on PSV Eindhoven talent Noni Madueke: Things to know about him

Bengaluru, Aug 24: PSV winger Noni Madueke has been tearing it up in the Eredivisie and has attracted the attention of European bigwigs as per the latest reports.
The player was reportedly scouted by the likes of Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich and AS Roma as he dazzled for the Dutch side against Benfica in the playoff tie at the Estadio da Luz in the Champions League.
As per the latest reports, Spurs and Leicester City have reportedly advanced into the dealings although nothing concrete has been reported yet.
With the race to sign the young winger likely to hot up, here's a couple of things you need to know about the youngster:
His career so far
Madueke had played for the Tottenham academy for four years before moving to PSV in 2018. His breakthrough came last season and he has been in scintillating form since then. Last year he registered seven goals and six assists in 24 leagues. This term he looks to be already improving that with five goals and one assist to his name already in seven outings.
Playing Style
The youngster mostly played as a central attacking midfielder or No.10 in his younger days. However, head coach Roger Schmidt has mostly used him on the right flank for PSV. Although, he has often played as a left-winger as well. His playing style has been compared with Arjen Robben with him having an excellent left foot that allows him to execute accurate through balls and powerful shots from distance.
Transfer Fee
With PSV having already sold two of their star players, Donyell Malen and Denzel Dumfries, the Dutch club are not actually looking to let go of their prized asset so easily. Moreover, the player still has three years left in his current contract which makes their stance stronger. However, it is understood that a fee in the region of £40 million could tempt the club for a negotiation.