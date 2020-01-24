Sevilla holds Football Fiesta for La Liga Football Schools students in Pune

Bengaluru, January 24: Over 70 enthusiastic kids who are a part of the La Liga Football Schools programme in Pune participated in the masterclass and Football Fiesta jointly organised by La Liga club Sevilla FC and La Liga Football Schools.
The engagement activity for aspiring footballers and football fiesta was held at Turf Up, Pune on Tuesday (January 21).
It may be recalled that as La Liga Football School's partner in Pune, Sevilla FC had held an intra-centre event in the city in July 2019, which was an astounding success and was attended by more than 120 students.
The present masterclass was led by Javier Cabrera, Technical Director and Saul Vazquez Chas, Regional Technical Head (West) from La Liga Football Schools India and David Garcia Gomez, Senior Specialist, Sports Projects Development, La Liga for the young footballers from the centre.
Apart from the technical training, activities were organised as a part of the Football Fiesta including 3v3 tournament, dribble circuit, juggling contests, cross bar/accuracy challenge, shooting and possession challenges and more to develop the technical and competitive skills in an exciting manner.
The students, from age categories 8 to 18, were divided into two groups and played with official Sevilla FC equipment which was provided by the Spanish club.
La Liga Football Schools is the Spanish football league's flagship project in India, aimed at grassroots development of the sport. Under this programme, La Liga has undertaken several impactful projects including an annual Scholarship, 'Train the Trainer' to impart technical training to coaches, Training Camps and association with other La Liga clubs like Celta de Vigo and Real Betis in select centres.
La Liga Managing Director India Jose Antonio Cachaza, spoke about the initiative, "The success of La Liga Football Schools and the response we got from the kids just goes on to show that India is ready to overhaul its football landscape."
His sentiments were echoed by Sevilla FC CEO Jose Maria Cruz, "Last year when we collaborated with La Liga Football Schools, we were glad to see the enthusiasm in the young Indian footballers and we decided to continue with this initiative as it gives an opportunity to students to tap their potential and learn the necessary skills to pursue their passion."
(Source MSL Media)