Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sevilla crash out of Europa League after remarkable Slavia Prague comeback

By Opta
Slavia Prague came from behind in extra time to win the second leg 4-3
Slavia Prague came from behind in extra time to win the second leg 4-3

Prague, March 15: Sevilla were dumped out of the Europa League in remarkable fashion as Slavia Prague came from behind in extra time to win the second leg 4-3 and progress into the quarter-finals with a 6-5 aggregate victory.

Five-time winners Sevilla had looked set to be going through on away goals, but the tie was to be won in extraordinary fashion in the 119th minute.

Sevilla failed to clear their lines from a free-kick, allowing Ibrahima Traore to get a shot off that Simon Kjaer – well placed on the line – could only help into his own net.

It was just reward for Slavia, who had twice come from behind in the first leg to draw 2-2, only to surrender the lead twice in normal time in Thursday's second leg, which finished 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Franco Vazquez's goal eight minutes into extra time seemed set to be enough for Sevilla, yet after Mick van Buren's equaliser, the Spaniards finally caved under Slavia's pressure as the hosts claimed a famous scalp.

Slavia will find out on Friday who they face in the quarter-finals, while Sevilla must switch focus to pushing for Champions League qualification in La Liga.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, March 15, 2019, 5:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 15, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue