Sevilla players splash themselves with colours to celebrate Holi

Bengaluru, March 31: La Liga outfit Sevilla FC's players -- Ivan Rakitic, Oliver Torres and Sergi Gomez -- joined the party to celebrate Holi -- the festival of colours -- with Indian fans.
The Sevilla players splashed themselves with colours to celebrate Holi, one of the most important festivities in India where men and women, the rich and poor and young and old alike come together to celebrate it with colours.
If there is one thing that characterises Sevilla, then it is the feeling and passion that they live football and life in general.
Looking good, @ivanrakitic! 😉 #HappyHoli #Holi #HoliFestival pic.twitter.com/TJKghJmGhq— Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) March 29, 2021
It is always an unforgettable experience, for any fan, to watch a game at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuán.
At Sevilla, it is much more than just what happens on the pitch as the passion connects with the fans.
Holi Hai!!@SevillaFC wishes all our fans in India a very happy and colourful Holi!#HappyHoli #Holi #HoliFestival #HoliwithSevillaFC #NeverSurrender #WeAreSevilla pic.twitter.com/BiNSVm00Ls— Sergi Gómez Solà (@gomez_sergi) March 29, 2021
Recently, Sevilla FC had formalised their project with FC Bengaluru United for the development of Indian football at large.
As part of the agreement, fans will be able to see FC Bengaluru United as well as their academy players in Sevilla FC's traditional white and red colours from the start of the 2021-2022 season.
Sevilla FC and FC Bengaluru United sign a five-year collaboration deal
With the deal, the La Liga aims to expand their brand in one of the fastest growing markets in the world.
It also aims to impart their footballing know-how to an up-and-coming football club with a huge future ahead of them.