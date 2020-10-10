Shaqiri cleared for Switzerland's Nations League clash with Spain

Zurich, October 10: Xherdan Shaqiri has been given the green light to feature for Switzerland in Saturday's Nations League clash against Spain in Madrid after another negative test for coronavirus.
The Liverpool winger was originally set to miss the double header against Spain and Germany after testing positive for COVID-19, which meant he sat out the 2-1 friendly defeat to Croatia on Wednesday.
However, when a later test came back negative Shaqiri was granted permission to travel to Spain, although his availability for the clash remained unclear.
Shaqiri becomes third Liverpool player in a week to test positive for COVID-19
The Swiss Football Association confirmed on Friday that Shaqiri has now been cleared to play.
A statement read: "The Spanish health authority gave the green light late on Friday evening for Xherdan Shaqiri to play in the UEFA Nations League game on Saturday 10 October 2020 between Spain and Switzerland in Madrid.
"The decisive factor was the national player's additional negative COVID-19 test, which has been available since tonight [Friday].
"In addition to Shaqiri, all players and staff members of the Swiss national team were also tested negative in Madrid."