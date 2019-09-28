Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sheffield United 0-1 Liverpool: Henderson howler keeps Reds perfect

By Guy Atkinson
Georginio Wijnaldum - cropped

London, Sept. 28: Liverpool maintained their 100 per cent start to the Premier League season as Dean Henderson's howler handed them a hard-fought 1-0 win over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

The Reds have swept all before them so far this season domestically but looked destined to drop their first points of the campaign against Chris Wilder's spirited side.

Blade goalkeeper Henderson gifted them a 16th straight league victory, though, allowing Georginio Wijnaldum's volley to squirm through his grasp with 20 minutes remaining.

The result means Jurgen Klopp's table-topping squad move eight points clear of reigning champions Manchester City, who head to Everton later on Saturday.

The Blades were far from overawed by their more illustrious opponents in the opening stages, twice coming close before the midway point of the first half.

Oli McBurnie fired straight at Adrian after cutting in from the left in the third minute, while Callum Robinson lashed wide from 18 yards after being played in by John Fleck.

Sadio Mane then squandered a golden opportunity to open the scoring shortly after the half-hour mark, slicing horribly over with just Henderson to beat.

The Senegal international misfired again shortly before the interval, striking the post from six yards after being teed up by Roberto Firmino.

McBurnie headed over from an inswinging corner soon after the restart, while Oliver Norwood forced Adrian into a stop down to his right from 30 yards.

Yet the game's decisive moment arrived in the 70th minute when Wijnaldum's tame volley from the edge of the penalty area slipped through Henderson's grasp and trickled over the line.

The on-loan Manchester United keeper prevented Salah adding another with a smart stop, though one goal turned out to be enough for Liverpool on the road.

More FOOTBALL News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: LYN 0 - 1 NAN
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, September 28, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 28, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue