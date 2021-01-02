Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Winless Sheffield United take miserable Premier League record

By Ben Spratt
Chris Wilder
A surprise package in the Premier League last season, Sheffield United are enduring an awful, record-breaking start to 2020-21.

London, January 2: Sheffield United became the first team in Premier League history to fail to win any of their first 17 matches of a season as they lost 0-2 at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Blades had matched Queens Park Rangers' 16-game winless start from 2012-13 in their 1-0 defeat at Burnley last time out.

Chris Wilder's side now possess that unwanted record outright, however, after another reverse at the hands of Palace.

1
2128449

United, who have just two points this term, are the first top-flight side to endure such a desperate run from the beginning of a campaign since Bolton Wanderers went 22 without victory in 1902-03.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE | FIXTURES

Jeffrey Schlupp fired in an early opener at Selhurst Park, before substitute Eberechi Eze doubled Palace's lead with a fine solo strike in the sixth minute of first-half stoppage time.

Schlupp's goal meant the Blades are also still without a league clean sheet in 2020-21, this stretch now spanning 20 games back to last season, the same length as the full extent of their winless run.

Palace had conceded in their prior 15 Premier League matches, the next longest run in the division, but comfortably kept United at bay to end that streak and add to the visitors' woes.

More SHEFFIELD UNITED News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RBB 1 - 1 SFC
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Saturday, January 2, 2021, 22:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 2, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More