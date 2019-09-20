Football
Mustafi not interested in 'war' with Arsenal

By Dejan Kalinic
Shkodran Mustafi
Despite being open to a move away, Shkodran Mustafi said there would be no "war" with Arsenal.

London, September 20: Shkodran Mustafi has no interest in entering a "war" with Arsenal after not getting a move in the close season.

Mustafi, 27, was told he could leave the Emirates Stadium despite being contracted until 2021, but no move eventuated.

The defender made his first appearance of the season on Thursday, playing 90 minutes in a 3-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League.

Mustafi said he would avoid causing problems at Arsenal, but admitted he was open to a move.

"My father, who is my agent, spoke to the club. I am an Arsenal player and I've still got two years contract," he told Sport Bild.

"I've never been someone who begins a war when something doesn't work out. I always said if it is possible, I am open to taking the next step. If not, I keep playing my football.

"The manager said he sees me the same way he sees every player in the team. That's why I played today and that's it. We're going to see what the future holds."

With his playing time seemingly set to be limited in 2019-20, Mustafi said he was open to a switch to his homeland, Germany.

"I have got a wife and two kids, so they have to agree as well," he said. "When a German club shows interest and it suits me, then I am open for it."

Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 12:10 [IST]
