Should Chelsea consider selling West Ham United target?

Bengaluru, January 17: David Moyes is looking to reunite with Ross Barkley at West Ham United as he looks to avert the danger with the East London club, according to reports in England.
The Scotsman was brought in by the Hammers just before the New Year following the sacking of Manuel Pellegrini. The London giants are sitting just above the danger zone right now and Moyes has a big job on his hands to ensure that their fortunes turn around in the remainder of the season.
West Ham have spent a handsome amount in recent years with a hope to strengthen their position in the Premier League but things have not gone their way. And, for that reason, Moyes was brought back to the club. And, the former Everton boss is looking to strengthen his squad and one of his primary targets is believed to Ross Barkley of Chelsea.
The player will certainly have reasons to consider his future at Chelsea especially with his former manager Moyes wanting him at West Ham. The Englishman has not been a regular in the starting XI of the Blues. In fact, he is much behind in the pecking order of Frank Lampard. And, with the European Championship set to take place in the summer, the midfielder has a lot at stake.
Gareth Southgate has a lot of options to choose from to name his squad for the Euro 2020 and Barkley playing less amount of minutes than his competitors can go against him.
Jordan Henderson, James Maddison, Mason Mount, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Harry Winks, Declan Rice, Fabian Delph and Jack Grealish are all among the contenders for a midfield position and almost everyone play much more than Barkley.
But, Chelsea are in no position to sanction a move for the midfielder and neither should they. The Blues have a lot of options in the middle of the park but injuries have been hurting them in the midfield department.
NGolo Kante has been in and out of the team due to persistent injuries while Ruben Loftus Cheek, who has not played a single minute this season, still has an unknown return date.
In this situation, Barkley is the only natural cover for Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic and he will get the playing time he seeks although not as much as he may get at West Ham. Chelsea are in no position to lose more players unless they sign a few with the transfer ban imposed on them lifted.