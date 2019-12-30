Should Chelsea spend £80 million on Wilfred Zaha?

Kolkata, December 30: One of the most popular players, whose name pops up in the rumour mill frequently is that of Crystal Palace winger Wilfred Zaha and things have hardly changed this time around.
The Ivorian international continues to be linked with a host of Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Arsenal and it is strongly rumuored that the 27-year-old could on the move as early in January and Chelsea are looking like his potential destination.
If reports in England are to be believed, Chelsea could sign the former Manchester United winger in January for £80 million but does the player really deserves such a mammoth fee? We understand that Chelsea are desperate to add further quality to their squad as early as possible having seen their transfer ban been overturned recently, but spending such a huge amount on Zaha does not look like a smart investment at all.
Zaha has talent, but throughout his career, the Ivorian has been a thoroughly inconsistent player. The Ivorian has been playing in the Premier League for so long but his overall record seems far from a player worth £80 million. He has 56 goals and 67 assists in 344 Premier League games and that is not really an impressive record. Although the major part of that has come in a Crystal Palace shirt, it still does not justify the price tag.
Zaha has just three goals and two assists to his name in 21 games this season and it is ridiculous from Palace to demand a figure around £80 million for that. Yes, Zaha certainly deserves another shot at a big club, but the fee the south London club are demanding is too much. And, it would be nothing but desperation from Chelsea if they indeed spend that kind of money for the former United winger.
For that much money, the Blues could sign younger players with much higher ceiling like Kai Havertz or Jadon Sancho. At 27, Zaha does not have too much room for growth and rather he could hinder the progress of players like Callum Hudson Odoi, Mason Mount or Christian Pulisic.