Should Manchester United make a move for Real Madrid star?

Bengaluru, June 13: Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in Real Madrid playmaker Marco Asensio. However, it has been suggested that they are refusing to pay anything above €35 million for the services of the Spanish international, claimed Sky Sports journalist Angelo Mangiante.
The Red Devils also face competition from Serie A champions AC Milan as well as Premier League giants Arsenal for the signature of the 26-year-old. Asensio's current deal at the Santiago Bernabeu expires in June of 2023 and he is about to enter the final year of his contract at the club. It also means that Real Madrid run the risk of seeing him leave for nothing in 12 months if they do not cash in on him this summer.
Asensio joined Real Madrid from Mallorca back in 2014 and was immediately loaned back to the club for the 2014-15 season. The Spanish international spent the following season on loan at Espanyol and has since been with Los Blancos.
At one time, the technically gifted winger was regarded as the future of both Real Madrid and Spain but his reputation has taken a big hit over the last few seasons. Asensio has become a squad player at Real Madrid in recent times even though he has impressed this season whenever he has been given a chance. The 26-year-old has scored 12 goals in 42 games for Los Blancos this campaign but has sat out in the most crucial games of the season.
Manchester United have made plenty of big-money signings over the last few seasons who have failed to shine at the club. Asensio could prove to be another one of those big-name signings who fails to deliver at Old Trafford. It is pretty much evident that Manchester United could benefit from signing a player in Asensio's position and the fact that he is left-footed makes even more sense.
However, there has to be a reason why the Spaniard has fallen down in the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu which suggests that the Red Devils will be wise not to take a chance with the versatile attacker. It will probably be in the best interest of Manchester United if they opt for alternatives.