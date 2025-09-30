Football Simeone Urges Atletico Madrid To Shift Focus To Eintracht Frankfurt After Madrid Victory Diego Simeone emphasises the importance of focusing on the upcoming Champions League match against Eintracht Frankfurt after Atletico Madrid's recent win over Real Madrid. He encourages his team to remain grounded and prepared for future challenges. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 1:43 [IST]

Diego Simeone emphasised the importance of focusing on the present as Atletico Madrid prepares to face Eintracht Frankfurt. Despite their recent 5-2 victory over Real Madrid, Simeone urged his team to concentrate on the upcoming Champions League match. "Nobody remembers what happened yesterday, in life; what counts is the now," he stated, highlighting the need for faith and belief in their efforts.

Atletico's recent triumph against Real Madrid saw Julian Alvarez score twice, with Antoine Griezmann, Alexander Sorloth, and Robin Le Normand also contributing goals. However, Simeone wants his players to remain grounded ahead of Tuesday's clash with Eintracht. "We won the game we had to win," he remarked, stressing the importance of rest and preparation for the next challenge.

Atletico began their Champions League campaign with a 3-2 loss to Liverpool. They have never started a campaign with two consecutive defeats. The team boasts an impressive home record in UEFA's top club competition, winning nine of their last ten matches since the 2023-24 season began. This gives them a 90% win rate at home.

Simeone will not be on the touchline against Eintracht due to a suspension following his reaction to Liverpool fans after a late defeat. Reflecting on this situation, he said, "I'll take it as I have done before, calmly." Despite this setback, he expects his team to maintain their strong performance at home.

Eintracht Frankfurt comes into this match after a significant 5-1 victory over Galatasaray in their Champions League opener. This was their biggest win in the competition since defeating Rangers 6-1 in April 1960. The Bundesliga side last won their first two major European matches in a season during the 2018-19 Europa League.

Simeone acknowledged the difficulty of managing back-to-back games but remains optimistic about facing future challenges. "It's very difficult to talk about two games," he noted. He compared these challenges to life's ups and downs, emphasising that they must confront numerous situations along the way.

The upcoming match presents an opportunity for Atletico to extend their impressive home record in Europe. Despite missing Simeone on the sidelines, they aim to continue their strong form against Eintracht Frankfurt. With both teams having shown remarkable performances recently, fans can expect an exciting encounter.