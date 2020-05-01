Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Kjaer remains hopeful of permanent Milan move

By Peter Thompson

Milan, May 1: Simon Kjaer remains hopeful of completing a permanent switch from Sevilla to Milan at the end of the season.

The Denmark captain moved to San Siro on loan for the rest of the 2019-20 campaign in January.

Milan have an option to keep 31-year-old Kjaer in Serie A when his temporary deal comes to an end.

The centre-back has made it clear he wants to remain with the Rossoneri, but a decision is not likely to be made in the near future with the season suspended due to the coronavirus crisis.

Mikkel Beck's, Kjaer's agent, told Stats Perform: "The club has a buy-out they can use until a certain date.

"At the moment we are obviously in a position of having to wait to know if they will take use of the buy-out clause.

"We hope they will because Simon is very happy at the club and he's played very well. We have to wait and see but we are hoping for a positive answer from Milan, because he would like to stay."

More SIMON KJAER News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India - 35,365 | World - 3,304,220
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, May 1, 2020, 21:00 [IST]
Other articles published on May 1, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue