Simon Mignolet eyed by Nice as Patrick Vieira plots Liverpool raid in January

London, Nov 12: Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet could reportedly depart from Anfield in January, with Nice manager Patrick Vieira preparing an offer for the Belgian keeper, according to reports.
Mignolet's career on Merseyside has devalued in recent years and since last season, the Belgian shot-stopper lost his first-team place to German Loris Karius. Despite the German keeper failing to cement a place as the first choice, Mignolet was not given a shot at as the number one.
Instead, manager Jurgen Klopp broke Liverpool's record transfer to land AS Roma shot-stopper Alisson in the Summer. Consequently, the 30-year-old is apparently looking to leave Liverpool but had to stay after fellow keeper Loris Karius moved on loan to Besiktas.
Refusing to be a second choice keeper, the former Sunderland keeper constantly tried engineering a move in the Summer, with Napoli being the most interested club. However, somehow the deal faltered after Liverpool pulled out of the negotiation on the deadline day.
As per reports, the 30-year-old still has not changed his mind over his Anfield departure and he's now drawing interest from French side Nice.
The Ligue 1 side earlier in the Summer also enquired about the Belgian keeper but the talks did not progress. As per latest reports, Nice are ready to make a fresh bid for the keeper after current stoppers Yoan Cardinale and Walter Benitez's failure to convince new manager Partick Vieira who only took over the reins in June.
Mignolet is said to be prized around £10million by the Reds which is affordable for the Ligue 1 side. The Red’s are short at goalkeeping options, with only academy youngster Kamil Grabara as the probable choice, Klopp will certainly pull all his strings to influence Mignolet to stay at least till the end of the season to maintain the squad balance.
Mignolet has made just one appearance so far this season, starting in the League Cup defeat to Chelsea at Anfield and is under contract at Anfield until 2021.