Sir Alex Ferguson hopes to attend Manchester United's season opener against Leicester

London, July 15: Sir Alex Ferguson might have dodged a bullet after suffering a potentially life-threatening brain haemorrhage two months ago. But reports now claim that the Scotsman is now waiting to get healthy enough to attend Manchester United’s Premier League opener against Leicester City in August.
The 76-year-old former Manchester United boss was admitted to Salford Royal Hospital for an operation on 5 May and has been placed in an induced coma after undergoing surgery. The reported operation went successful and the veteran was cleared off all worries.
The veteran was certainly lucky to be alive and coming back from an extraordinary risk. But despite such recent health scare as per reports, Ferguson is now said to be planning to visit Old Trafford on the opening day itself on August 10 for United’s Premier League curtain-raiser against Leicester.
Great News on Sir Alex Ferguson that he has been recovering from his brain surgery at home. May he grow strong everyday. Sending my best wishes to him and to his family— Raj Lyall (@lyallr) July 15, 2018
Ferguson following the release from the hospital has been spending his whole time at his house and has been looked by Wife Cathy and son Darren.
The Scot has apparently, also watched all the World cup games at home and reportedly cheered for his former Manchester United player Ronaldo's Portugal regularly before they bowed out.
As per an insider's quote from the popular British media house, the Sun: “Alex absolutely dodged a bullet. He feels incredibly grateful to still be around.
“Doctors told him he’s statistically extremely lucky to be alive.
“At one point things weren’t looking good at all.
“Since being back at home, he’s been cheered by those closest to him — with the World Cup playing in the background.
“Alex was cheering on Cristiano Ronaldo, certainly more so than England!
“He’s not entirely out the woods just yet, but everyone is very hopeful he’ll be back to full health soon.”
Sir Alex Ferguson led United to 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups and two Champions League crowns in his 26-year tenure as manager.
