Sir Alex Ferguson urges Solskjaer to sign highly rated Aston Villa midfielder

Bengaluru, July 29: Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to sign Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn this summer, according to latest reports.
The 77-year-old’s influence has increased at Old Trafford since former player Solskjaer’s appointment. He has a close relationship with the Norweigan boss and has reportedly offered assistance during his former forward's start to life as Red Devils boss.
Solskjaer is keen to rebuild United’s spine with young potential talents. The Red Devils are targetting a different approach in the transfer market this summer under the Norweigan manager by buying young players rather than marquee signings.
The Old Trafford side have completed two signings so far with Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James but their search for new recruits is reportedly far from over. United are expected to make at least two more signings this summer, and at least one central midfielder is said to be the priority.
United earlier made an enquiry for McGinn earlier this summer, but were stunned by Aston Villa’s £50m asking price for the Scottish midfielder.
However, it is believed that the record Premier League winner still backs the move and he has told Solskjaer that the 24-year-old is a perfect fit for the club. Sir Alex is good friends with McGinn’s grandfather and his intvolvement in this deal could be a major factor in their plan.
McGinn has proved to be a revelation since arriving in England last summer. He was exceptional in Villa's midfield as they sealed promotion to the Premier League - it was his goal that ultimately saw Dean Smith's men across the line in the play-off final - and looks to be in brilliant form in pre-season.
The Scotsman would love to see his compatriot ply his trade in Manchester next term, but Sean Longstaff, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Bruno Fernandes all appear to be higher up United’s wishlist and splashing out such a humongous fee for a relatively untested player, is unlikely to be granted by the United board.