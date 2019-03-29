Football

Slavia Prague hit with partial stadium closure by UEFA

By Opta
Europa League trophy

Nyon, March 29: UEFA has hit Slavia Prague with a partial stadium closure for their Europa League quarter-final clash against Chelsea next month.

The punishment comes after a series of incidents in their round-of-32 tie against Genk on February 14, including setting off fireworks, throwing objects, crowd disturbances and blocked stairways.

UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body (CEDB) has ordered the closure of a number of sections in the Sinobo Stadium for the first leg against Mauruizo Sarri's side on April 11, while fining the club €32,000.

Genk were fined €20,000 after their supporters also set off fireworks and threw objects.

Chelsea have been punished following a pitch invasion in their Europa League tie with Malmo on February 21. The Blues have been handed a €5,000 fine, while their Swedish opponents have been fined €12,500 as a result of their fans setting off fireworks.

Shaktar Donetsk and Lazio will each be subject to a partial stadium closure for their next European games following racist behaviour by supporters during the matches with Eintracht Frankfurt on February 14 and Sevilla on February 20 respectively.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 3:00 [IST]
