Ex-Fulham boss Jokanovic named Al Gharafa head coach

By Opta
Slavisa Jokanovic

Al Gharafa, June 17: Former Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has been appointed as head coach of Qatar Stars League side Al Gharafa.

The 50-year-old guided Fulham into the Premier League last year but was sacked three months into the 2018-19 season and replaced by Claudio Ranieri.

Jokanovic, who also took Watford into England's top flight in 2015, had been linked with West Brom but is now embarking on a new challenge in Qatar.

He has signed a two-year deal with Al Gharafa, who won the most recent of their seven league titles in 2009-10 and finished eighth under Christian Gourcuff last season.

Story first published: Monday, June 17, 2019, 0:50 [IST]
