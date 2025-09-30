Football Slot Urges Liverpool To Quickly Learn From Crystal Palace Defeat Ahead Of Galatasaray Match Arne Slot stresses the importance of learning from Liverpool's recent defeat to Crystal Palace as they prepare for a crucial Champions League match against Galatasaray. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 30, 2025, 0:46 [IST]

Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, emphasised the need for his team to quickly address their shortcomings after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Crystal Palace. The defeat at Selhurst Park was sealed by Eddie Nketiah's late goal in stoppage time. Slot acknowledged that Liverpool must learn from this setback before facing Galatasaray in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Slot highlighted the importance of playing with determination and skill, stating, "Win, lose or draw; if you want to compete for trophies and wear a Liverpool shirt, you have to give your all and play with good football." He noted that Liverpool conceded too many chances against Palace and plans to address these issues with his players.

Liverpool aims to secure consecutive Champions League victories following their thrilling 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid. However, Slot is aware of the challenge posed by Galatasaray, who have been unbeaten in their last two home games against Liverpool. The Turkish side drew 1-1 in February 2002 and won 3-2 in December 2006.

Despite recent setbacks, Liverpool has an impressive record in the group stage of the Champions League, winning 13 out of their last 14 matches. Slot stressed the need for improvement, particularly in defending set-pieces. He remarked that defending involves small margins and noted that while they have changed full-backs, other adjustments are necessary.

Federico Chiesa will miss the upcoming match due to an injury sustained against Crystal Palace. Chiesa had equalised shortly before Nketiah's winner but will be absent from the squad travelling to Turkey. His absence is significant as he has contributed four goals (two goals and two assists) in six appearances this season.

Slot explained Chiesa's situation: "He got a little niggle... He tried it in training but couldn't end the session." With Chelsea on the horizon, Slot decided not to risk further injury by including him in the squad for Galatasaray.

Slot also reflected on Liverpool's defensive challenges this season. He pointed out that conceding four goals from set-pieces is unusual for his team. Last season, they rarely allowed such goals. Slot believes that improving set-piece defence is crucial as it can determine outcomes in Premier League matches.

As Liverpool prepares for their next challenge against Galatasaray, Slot remains focused on addressing defensive lapses and ensuring his team performs at its best. The upcoming fixture presents an opportunity for Liverpool to demonstrate resilience and continue their strong form in European competition.