Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smith proud after high-flying Aston Villa claim historic win

By Sacha Pisani
Aston Villa
Aston Villa have won their opening four games of a league season for the first time since 1930-31.

London, October 18: Dean Smith revelled in Aston Villa's historic win as the Premier League high-flyers preserved their perfect start to the season.

Villa upstaged Leicester City 1-0 thanks to Ross Barkley's stoppage-time effort to make it four victories from four games in the Premier League on Sunday.

Smith's Villa – who narrowly avoided relegation last term – have won their opening four games of a league season for the first time since 1930-31, per Opta.

Results | Points Table | Fixtures

Villa and Serie A giants Milan are the only remaining teams in the top five European leagues with 100 per cent records.

Milan and Aston Villa stand alone in Europe's top five leagues with perfect records

"I said to the players at the start of the season that we're all about trying to make history," Villa manager Smith said as his team sit second in the table behind Everton.

"We did it in my first season winning 10 games and we stayed up last season. It's important we keep our feet firmly on the ground and stay humble.

"This is a big result for us because I've got so much admiration for Brendan Rodgers and his team. I felt last season they were a top-four team.

1
2128330

"To come here, keep a clean sheet and play as well as we did is very pleasing."

According to Opta, Barkley has scored in each of his two Premier League appearances for Villa (2) – as many as he managed in his last 42 for Chelsea before moving to Villa Park on loan at the start of the season.

More ROSS BARKLEY News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Frustrating not to get wickets: Cummins
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, October 19, 2020, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More