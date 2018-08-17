Socceroos chief Lowy not to seek re-election

Sydney, August 17: In what is seen as a major fallout of the governance crisis plaguing the Australian football, Steven Lowy, the Football Federation Australia (FFA) chairman has decided not to seek re-election later this year.
Lowy's shock decision that comes amid a reform battle that could lead to a takeover by FIFA. Elections for the board are in November with nominations due by September 30.
The world governing body has been pushing the FFA to expand its membership and adopt a more democratic governance model, or potentially face FIFA taking over the running of the game in Australia.
Lowy, who took over as Socceroos chief in 2015 after his father Frank Lowy stepped down, said the suggested changes to give domestic A League clubs more power would hand their foreign owners more control of the game at the expense of grassroots football.
"The main purpose is to give the game every possible chance over the next couple of months to expand the (FFA) congress and at the same time preserve the independence of the FFA board," Lowy said while addressing a press conference in Sydney.
“I only do this job because I love the game and I want to serve our national interest," - Mr Steven Lowy AMhttps://t.co/XM7L449W2B— Football Australia (@FFA) August 17, 2018
"By removing myself from the debate I hope to encourage a proper analysis of the real issues so that an outcome can be achieved that is in the interests of the whole of the game," he added.
The FFA and the professional A League clubs are locked in a battle over the reform of the federation's congress, which elects members to the executive board.
The congress has representatives of the country's nine states and territories but just one delegate for all 10 clubs in the top-flight A-League, and none representing the players.
The clubs, who say they generate 80 per cent of the sport's revenues in Australia, want at least five seats but the FFA offered only four.
"So much of the debate about this struggle over governance has been ... superficial and simplistic," Lowy added. "This has obscured the core principle ... we shouldn't allow representation to be delivered by money.
"We are now at a tipping point: the game either gets stronger or it could break if vested interest prevails.
"The game has so much momentum ... but this could be seriously at risk in a short space of time."
(With inputs from Agencies)