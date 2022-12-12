Sofyan Amrabat making waves for Morocco at World Cup: Where does he play, things to know about him

Against
all
odds,
Morocco
are
still
fighting
in
Qatar
after
a
series
of
upsets
and
have
now
booked
a
place
in
the
semi-finals
against
France
next.
The
Africans
were
hugely
expected
to
not
even
make
it
out
of
the
group
stages
at
the
World
Cup.
But
now
following
their
historical
win
against
Portugal
in
the
Quarterfinals,
they
became
the
first
African
nation
to
reach
such
far
in
the
competition.
Over the course of the competition, they outclassed Croatia and Belgium in the group stage and later heavyweights Spain and Portugal in the knockout. In the process, more impressively they have conceded just one goal.
The backline alongside their keeper Yassine Bounou is getting enough accolades from the fans and pundits however another name that has stood out in the competition is midfielder Sofyan Amrabat. The 25-year-old defensive midfielder has been the beating heart of the high-flying team and one of the key reasons behind their smooth run so far. He nullified the likes of Pedro and Gavi in the quarter while getting hold of Bruno Fernandes, Ruben Neves, and Bernardo Silva in the Semi-final.
Following the series of impressive displays, the Moroccan star is now attracting interest from all over Europe. Before a tug-of-war commences for his signature, here are a couple of things you need to know about him-
Sofyan Amrabat career so far:
Following a four-year stint with boyhood club Utrecht, the defensive midfielder secured a move to Feyenoord. However, after being unable to break into the senior side he made moves to Belgium to play for Club Brugge, before quickly being loaned out to Hellas Verona. He won their Player of the Season award in 2019-20 and his impressive performances saw him linked with the likes of Inter, Napoli, and AC Milan. But Fiorentina won the race of his signature and signed him in the 2020 January window. Since then he has been a key part of the side playing 78 matches for the Viola, scoring once.
Playing Style:
Amrabat
is
a
no-brainer
defensive
midfielder
who
likes
to
act
as
a
bridge
between
the
defence
and
midfield.
He
is
renowned
for
his
tough-tackling
and
combative
style
but
doesn’t
offer
much
of
a
goal
threat.
Transfer rumours:
The Moroccan midfielder was linked with Tottenham in the summer however, the link-up did not intensify further. However, following the impressive display, the interests could regenerate further alongside new suitors. As per some reports, Liverpool have been pretty impressed with his display so far and Jurgen Klopp has enquired about the defensive midfielder. But the rumours are still at an early stage and things will unfold more when the World Cup finally ends.