Solskjaer's son chimes in on dad's amusing Mourinho spat: I always get fed

Manchester, April 13: Jose Mourinho's bizarre post-match war of words with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has taken an amusing turn as the Manchester United manager's son chimed in, insisting he "always" gets fed despite his father's parenting being called into question on Sunday (April 11).
A gripping duel between Tottenham and United at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was followed by some similarly entertaining sniping between the two managers.
Solskjaer, who had seen his side emerge 3-1 winners, was left infuriated by United having a first-half Edinson Cavani goal disallowed as a result of Scott McTominay catching Son Heung-min in the face with a flick of the arm in the build-up.
The Norwegian was scathing of Son's reaction in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, saying: "If my son stays down like this for three minutes and he gets 10 of his mates around him… if he gets that in the face from one of his other mates and he needs 10 mates to help him up, he won't get any food."
Mourinho unsurprisingly took issue with the comment, firstly snapping at reporters for them not asking Solskjaer about his words, then taking a pop at his counterpart's parenting techniques.
"In relation to that, I just want to say, Sonny is very lucky that his father is a better person than Ole, because I think a father – I am a father – you have always to feed your kids, it doesn't matter what they do," Mourinho said.
Noah Solskjaer, the United manager's eldest son, took the opportunity to address the comments of the two squabbling fathers and was quick to put at ease the minds of anyone actually concerned about him not getting any food.
The Kristiansund player, 20, told Tidens Krav: "I laughed a lot on Sunday as well. Max [Williamsen, a team-mate] asked me if I had been given food when he met me before training.
"I always get fed, I can assure everyone about that. Mourinho probably just wanted to take the focus away from the fact they had lost."
Nevertheless, being threatened with a lack of food may not even be necessary for Noah – "I've never been lying down the way Son did," he added.