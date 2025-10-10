From fighting hyperthyroidism for 1.5 years to contending for top events, Zara Anand's journey an inspiring tale

Brazil Triumphs Over South Korea 5-0 As Estevao And Rodrygo Shine With Two Goals Each In an impressive display, Brazil defeated South Korea 5-0 in an international friendly. Estevao and Rodrygo each scored two goals, showcasing their talent and contributing to Brazil's fourth consecutive win. Published: Friday, October 10, 2025

Brazil showcased their dominance with a 4-0 win over South Korea in an international friendly on Friday. This victory marks their fourth consecutive win. Estevao from Chelsea and Rodrygo from Real Madrid each scored twice in the rain-drenched match in Seoul. The Selecao took the lead early when Bruno Guimaraes set up Estevao, who scored past Jo Hyeon-woo within 14 minutes.

Estevao capitalised on a defensive error by Min-jae Kim to score his second goal after halftime. Shortly after, another defensive mistake allowed Rodrygo to score again, mirroring his earlier goal with a precise shot into the bottom-right corner. Casemiro had a goal disallowed for offside before Brazil doubled their lead through Rodrygo's clinical finish in the 41st minute.

Vinicius Junior added to Brazil's tally late in the game. He sprinted from midfield on a counter-attack and calmly scored past Hyeon-woo, sealing a comprehensive performance for Carlo Ancelotti's team. Vinicius also created three chances, more than any other player on the field.

Despite recent criticism, Vinicius delivered an impressive performance. He not only scored but also created several opportunities for his teammates. Similarly, Casemiro silenced his critics with an outstanding display. He led in touches (117), passes (109), accurate passes (98), final third passes (26), and possession won (eight).

Both Estevao and Rodrygo exceeded expectations by scoring twice each, outperforming their expected goals of 0.72 and 0.7 respectively. Estevao was particularly efficient, scoring from both of his two attempts on target.

Brazil's commanding performance against South Korea highlights their current form and depth of talent. The team's ability to capitalise on opponents' mistakes while showcasing individual brilliance was evident throughout the match.