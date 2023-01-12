Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Southampton 2-0 Manchester City: Guardiola's below-strength side eliminated from EFL Cup

By Daniel Lewis

Pep Guardiola's decision to name an understrength starting line-up backfired as Manchester City were beaten 2-0 by Southampton in Wednesday's EFL Cup quarter-final tie.

Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson were among City's substitutes at St Mary's with Saturday's league game against Manchester United in mind.

That proved costly as Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo – profiting from some poor Stefan Ortega positioning – had the Premier League's bottom side two goals up at half-time.

The arrivals of De Bruyne and Erling Haaland gave City slightly more of an attacking edge, but they could not find a route back into the game as they suffered a shock exit.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Prediction
VS
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 9:45 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 12, 2023
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
Click to comments