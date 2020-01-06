Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Southampton mute 9-0 references ahead of Leicester City reunion

By Patric Ridge
Jamie Vardy
Ahead of facing Leicester City, Southampton have come up with a plan to avoid references to their humbling 9-0 defeat

London, January 6: Southampton were hammered 9-0 by Leicester City in October but, ahead of their second meeting of the season, the Saints are not giving any attention to that result.

Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez both scored hat-tricks as the Foxes demolished Ralph Hasenhuttl's side at St Mary's, matching Manchester United's 9-0 win over Ipswich Town in 1995 as the biggest margin of victory in a Premier League match.

However, Southampton, who visit the King Power Stadium on Saturday, will be paying the humiliating defeat little mind - on social media, at least.

Fixtures | Results | Points Table

It's a case of ignorance is bliss for Southampton's social media team, who posted a video suggesting they have muted any references on Twitter to "9-0", "0-9" and, for good measure, "haha nine", "hahahahahahaha nine" and "nine".

Those phrases join "Portsmouth" and "Pompey" - Southampton's bitter rivals - and the term "Welcome to Liverpool", seemingly a reference to the Reds' history of purchasing the Saints' best talents, in being muted.

While Southampton may be safe from further embarrassment on Twitter, they have also hit form on the pitch and head into the weekend encounter on the back of a five-match unbeaten run.

More LEICESTER CITY News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, January 6, 2020, 16:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 6, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue