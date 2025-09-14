English Edition
Pro Kabbadi League 2025
Southampton And Portsmouth Play To A Goalless Draw In Low-Key Derby Encounter

In a low-key derby at St. Mary's Stadium, Southampton and Portsmouth shared the spoils with a 0-0 draw. Both teams struggled for quality, managing only one shot on target each.

By

The much-anticipated derby between Southampton and Portsmouth ended in a goalless draw, marking their first league meeting since 2012. Despite the excitement surrounding the match at St. Mary's Stadium, both teams struggled to display quality football. The encounter was reminiscent of their last clash in 2019 when Southampton defeated Portsmouth 4-0 in the EFL Cup.

Portsmouth started strongly, with Andre Dozzell hitting the crossbar early on. They dominated the first half, creating more opportunities than their rivals. However, Southampton found their rhythm after halftime. Cameron Archer's dangerous pass across goal and Taylor Harwood-Bellis's header over the bar were among their best chances.

Southampton and Portsmouth End in a Draw

Despite efforts from both sides, each team managed only one shot on target throughout the match. This lack of precision resulted in a shared point for both clubs. The game was characterised by its lack of attacking prowess, with Southampton achieving an expected goals (xG) value of just 0.88 and Portsmouth slightly lower at 0.6 xG.

This recent draw adds to a series of stalemates between these fierce competitors. Since January 2005, they have faced each other seven times, with the last three league matches all ending without a winner. Notably, this is the first time during this period that neither team managed to score.

The rivalry remains intense despite the lack of goals in recent encounters. Fans continue to eagerly anticipate these matches, hoping for more thrilling performances in future meetings.

Story first published: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 19:06 [IST]
