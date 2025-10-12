Portugal vs Ireland Live Streaming: WC Qualification Match Schedule, Where and When to Watch in India, UK, USA and other Countries?

Football Spain Maintains Perfect Start With 2-0 Win Against Georgia In World Cup Qualifiers Spain achieved a comfortable 2-0 victory over Georgia in World Cup qualifying, with goals from Yeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal. The win keeps Spain at the top of Group E. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 12, 2025, 2:46 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Spain continued their flawless run in Group E of the World Cup qualifiers, securing a 2-0 victory over Georgia. Despite Ferran Torres missing a penalty, goals from Yeremy Pino and Mikel Oyarzabal ensured Spain stayed atop their group, three points clear of Turkiye. The hosts dominated early on, with Oyarzabal missing a header before Pino opened the scoring after 24 minutes.

Robin Le Normand set up Pino with a pass from Pedri, breaking the deadlock. Torres was denied a penalty after a VAR review but later won one when Giorgi Mamardashvili fouled him. However, Mamardashvili redeemed himself by saving Torres' spot-kick. Luis de la Fuente's team kept pressing for another goal, with Mikel Merino missing two chances before halftime.

In the second half, Pedro Porro and Oyarzabal both hit the woodwork. Spain's persistence paid off when Oyarzabal scored from a free-kick 20 yards out, leaving Mamardashvili helpless as the ball went past him on his side of the goal. This victory highlighted Spain's attacking prowess as they maintained their lead in Group E.

Mikel Oyarzabal continues to shine for Spain, having been instrumental in their Euro 2024 final win against England. In 2025, only Erling Haaland has more goal involvements than Oyarzabal among European players. Spain has now scored multiple goals in each of their last ten matches, replicating feats achieved under previous managers like Jose Antonio Camacho and Vicente del Bosque.

The European champions dominated Georgia with an expected goals (xG) tally of 3.87 from 24 shots compared to Georgia's meagre 0.01 from just one attempt. This comprehensive performance underscores Spain's offensive strength and tactical superiority in the qualifiers.

Spain’s ability to score consistently has been evident throughout their recent matches. They have managed to net multiple goals in ten consecutive games, showcasing their attacking depth and consistency on the international stage.