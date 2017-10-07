Spain makes it to Russia 2018 with Albania win

Bengaluru, October 7: Spain qualified for the 2018 World Cup as Group G winners after thrashing Albania 3-0 as nearest challengers Italy were held to a 1-1 draw by Macedonia.
Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno marked his first international start by opening the scoring in the 16th minute, chesting down an outrageously stylish pass from Isco to swivel and fire into the top corner.
Real Madrid midfielder Isco then shot high into the net in the 23rd to complete an equally impressive move of short floor passes between David Silva and Koke, while Rodrigo's cousin Thiago Alcantara scored the third three minutes later with a thumping header from debutant Alvaro Odriozola's cross.
"We are feeling very happy because we've achieved an objective that was really important for Spanish football," said Spain coach Julen Lopetegui.
"It was very tough but we have done it while playing brilliant football."
The only downside for Spain was a shaky performance from Gerard Pique, who was booed by large sections of the Alicante crowd every time he touched the ball following his support for last Sunday's referendum on Catalan independence and was substituted by Lopetegui after an hour was up.
Despite missing influential players such as Alvaro Morata, Andres Iniesta and Dani Carvajal through injury, the 2010 world champions looked as irresistible as in their 3-0 win over Italy last month, scoring three times in the space of 11 minutes.
Spain have taken 25 points and scored a remarkable 35 goals from their nine Group G games, only dropping points in their 1-1 draw away to Italy last year, and travel to Israel for their final qualifier on Monday with their place in Russia assured.
It will be the 11th successive World Cup appearance for the la furia roja.
