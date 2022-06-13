Spain 2-0 Czech Republic: Soler and Sarabia seal comfortable win to top group

Spain made it back-to-back wins to go top of Nations League Group A2 as goals from Carlos Soler and Pablo Sarabia sealed a 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on Sunday (June 12).
Luis Enrique's side edged past Switzerland on Thursday (June 9) after opening their campaign with two draws, and they racked up another win at La Rosaleda in Malaga.
Valencia midfielder Soler scored the opening goal shortly after the midway point in the first half – his third strike at international level.
And substitute Sarabia made sure of all three points in the 75th minute as La Roja usurped Portugal, who lost 1-0 in Switzerland, at the top of the group.
7 - No player has provided more assists for the Spain national team than Marco Asensio in all competitions with Luis Enrique Martínez as manager (seven, as many as Jordi Alba). Confidence. pic.twitter.com/yivIfD6ok6— OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 12, 2022
Unai Simon denied Vaclav Cerny and Jan Kuchta inside the opening 20 minutes as the visitors started brightly.
Yet Spain went ahead with their first attempt on goal in the 24th minute, Soler drilling past Ales Mandous from eight yards after running onto Marco Asensio's pull-back.
Soler then clipped wide soon after as Spain fell short of doubling their advantage before the interval.
Simon pushed away a long-range drive from Alex Kral midway through a tepid second half as both sides struggled to build any momentum.
That was until Sarabia followed up his winner against Switzerland with another goal three minutes after being introduced for Asensio, the attacking midfielder nudging home from Ferran Torres' low cross to wrap up maximum points.