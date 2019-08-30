Football
Spain postpone Moreno press conference out of respect for Luis Enrique

By
Luis Enrique
Spain coach Robert Moreno will not conduct a press conference following the death of Luis Enrique's daughter.

Madrid, August 30: Spain have postponed a Robert Moreno news conference following the death of Luis Enrique's daughter Xana.

La Roja's former head coach announced nine-year-old Xana had passed away on Thursday following a five-month battle with bone cancer.

The ex-Barcelona boss stepped down from his national team post in June.

Moreno was installed as his replacement and had been due to meet the media on Friday to discuss his squad selection for the upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Romania and Faroe Islands.

That has now been delayed in a sign of "love and respect" for Luis Enrique and his family, the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) announced.

The RFEF will proceed with releasing Moreno's squad for September's two matches as scheduled on Friday.

Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 14:50 [IST]
