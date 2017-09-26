Spartak Moscow Vs Liverpool: Predicted lineups and preview

Bengaluru, September 26: Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool head to Russia in search of their first victory in the Champions League proper since September 2014.
The Reds were reduced to 10 men as they drew with Sevilla at Anfield on their return to Europe's premier competition and will hope to follow Saturday's (September 23) victory at Leicester with three points in the premier club competition in Europe.
Liverpool met Spartak in the group stages of the Champions League in 2002/03 and emerged victorious both home and away.
Their opponents from Moscow are having a nightmare form having won just three of their 11 domestic league games this season and drew their Group E opener 1-1 with Maribor earlier this month.
Liverpool will be without young defender Joe Gomez, who was sent off late on in the draw against Sevilla in their first Champions League group game.
Elsewhere, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne are still absent with long-term injuries, but Sadio Mane is in line to make his first appearance since his sending off against Manchester City having served a three-game domestic ban.
We can expect Klopp to rest Roberto Firmino against Spartak Moscow with the Brazilian playing so many games in a quick succession and Daniel Sturridge might be called up to the starting XI.
Spartak Moscow will be without Roman Zobnin, Artem Timofeev and Georgi Tigie. However, their biggest miss against the Reds will be Dutch international Quincy Promes who happens to be a long-term target of Liverpool.
Liverpool are not in their best form but with their opponents struggling much harder, we can expect a strong showing from the Reds.
Here are the predicted lineups of both sides-
Spartak Moscow XI (4-2-3-1): Rebrov, Yeshchenko, Tasci, Bocchetti, Kombarov, Pasalic, Samedov, Ananidze, Popov, Bakaev, Adriano
Liverpool XI (4-3-3): Karius, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Lovren, Moreno, Henderson, Can, Coutinho, Salah, Mane, Sturridge