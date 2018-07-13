Sporting Lisbon complain FIFA over sale of Rui Patricio to Wolves

Lisbon, July 13: Portuguese side Sporting Lisbon have filed a complained against newly promoted Premier League side Wolves regarding the acquisition of goalkeeper Rui Patricio.
The Portuguese number 1 joined Wolves on a four-year deal early this Summer after terminating his contract at Lisbon citing 'just cause' in relation to the lack of safety and protection.
Wolves had been reported to be prepared to spend £18m for the Portugal international before the termination, however, Sporting declined the offer then and later the player opted to terminate his contract, allowing him to join the English club for free.
The shot-stopper was one of nine Sporting players to terminate their contracts at the start of June, after being abused by angry fans almost a month before. Players were assaulted at the club’s training ground after they missed out on Champions League qualification.
However, Sporting now have lodged a 63-page complaint to FIFA insisting the move has been made illegally and Patricio ended his contract without just cause, claiming Wolves lured him to do so.
They have reportedly also demanded a £48million compensation from Wolves, while also requesting the club to hand a transfer ban and Patricio be suspended for six months.
Sporting Lisbon coming for Wolves over Rui Patricio. Have filed a 64-page complaint with FIFA & want £48m - plus #WWFC to be banned from signing players for two transfer windows.
Sporting want £8.6million relating to the remaining value of Patricio's contract, which had four years left to run, and another £40m, which they claim corresponds with the player's market value.
FIFA has also confirmed the news regarding the issue and suggested an investigation is currently underway.
"We can confirm that we have received a complaint from Sporting Clube de Portugal against Wolverhampton Wanders and the player ," a FIFA spokesperson told Omnisport.
"As the contractual dispute is currently under investigation, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage."
However, Wolves have not yet responded to the matter yet so as Patricio.
Meanwhile, former Manchester United winger Nani has returned to Sporting Lisbon from Valencia for his third spell at the club as a free agent, joining on a two-year deal on Wednesday.
Bem-vindo a Casa, @luisnani! pic.twitter.com/SJXBeJJZt0— Sporting Clube de Portugal (@Sporting_CP) July 11, 2018
The 31-year-old Portuguese international started his career at Sporting before joining United in 2007 and later had a short loan spell with them in 2014. He made 113 appearances for the club during these stints scoring 22 goals and providing 18 assists.
Since leaving United Nani has not spent more than one season at any club and this will be his fourth club in four years after Fenerbahce, Valencia and Lazio.
