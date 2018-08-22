Sporting Lisbon sign Abdoulay Diaby from Club Brugge

Football

Written By: Sandipan Ghosh
Abdoulay Diaby (left) with Sporting official (Image: Twitter)
Bengaluru, August 22: Mali international striker Abdoulay Diaby joins Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon on a five-year deal. The Belgian giants Club Brugge released the 27-year-old striker for the £4.50 million transfer fees.

The Portuguese club released a statement on Tuesday (Augusy 21), “Sporting Clube de Portugal announce that we have reached an agreement with Club Brugge to hire Abdoulay Diaby. The player signed a valid contract for the next five seasons, with a termination clause set at €60 million. Sporting wishes Diaby the greatest professional and personal happiness.”

The deal was reportedly expected to be finalised on Monday (August 20), but it got delayed due to some contractual issues between Diaby and Sporting CP. However, everything has got sorted now and the Malian is ready to begin his new journey.

Earlier, just before joining the Portuguese giants, Diaby seemed very confident and excited about his ability to impress the new club.

According to Ojogo, after landing in Portugal, Diaby said, "I'm very happy, it's a big step in my career. I think it is possible for Sporting to be a champion, it is a big club.

"I'm not much to talk about myself, but I bring new things to this club. They will quickly realize my quality."

Diaby spent three seasons (2015/16-2017/18) in Club Brugge where he appeared in 108 matches and scored 36 goals & assisted 20 more. In that successful tenure, the Belgian club won the domestic league trophies for two times – 2015/16 and 2017/18.

Before that, Diaby had appeared for another Belgian club Royal Excel Mouscron (on loan in 2013/14 and 2014/15) and French Ligue 1 club Lille (2013-2015, including the loan part), while he had begun his senior career from the French fourth-tier club CS Sedan Ardennes (2009-2013).

Diaby has played 12 international games for Mali where he has scored five goals.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 22, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
