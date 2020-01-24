Football
Sporting sign striker Sporar as Man Utd talks for Fernandes reportedly collapse

By Joe Wright
Andraz Sporar

Manchester, January 24: Sporting CP have announced the signing of striker Andraz Sporar, while talks with Manchester United over Bruno Fernandes have reportedly collapsed.

The Portuguese side were said to be eager to generate significant income this month, but a deal with United over midfielder Fernandes appears to have been stalling for some days.

According to the latest reports, United co-chairman Joel Glazer has stepped in to make it clear the Red Devils will not match Sporting's asking price of €80m.

Despite their need for funds, Sporting have still invested in Slovenia striker Sporar, who has signed a five-year contract with the club that contains a €60m release clause.

Reports in Portugal say the 25-year-old has joined in a €6m deal from Slovan Bratislava, having passed his medical after arriving in Lisbon late on Tuesday.

Sporar had been linked with Scottish champions Celtic and Turkish giants Besiktas.


Story first published: Friday, January 24, 2020, 9:32 [IST]
