Spurs want Real Madrid starlet

Kolkata, December 13: Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly "opened talks with Real Madrid star Marco Asensio".
Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking for a replacement for Christian Eriksen, if the Dane leaves the club in near future.
The 22-year-old is claimed to be on Pochettino's radar as he has the quality of a playmaker who can become the worthy successor of Spurs midfield maestro Eriksen.
The rumour mill is strong that Eriksen is looking to move abroad after he demanded more wages to stay at Tottenham.
Spurs failed to sign anyone in the summer and according to the Spanish media, the club is looking to "reinforce their squad in the January window".
Reports have also claimed that Asensio has already been approached by Tottenham but the Spaniard rejected the offer because his only goal is to succeed at Real Madrid.
This loyalty to his Spanish club may silence many of his critics as he states his intention to remain at Santiago Bernabeu.
Asensio has scored twenty eight goals in 125 matches for the the club whilst Eriksen has scored 41 goals in 181 games for Tottenham.
However, aside from Copa del Rey matches, Asensio has struggled in the main this season.
Being introduced as an impact substitute is not what many anticipated for the youngster, especially when Madrid sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer.
Asensio was expected to get more responsibility and thrive, but in 15 La Liga appearances he has one goal and one assist which is quite underwhelming.
It appears that new Real boss Santiago Solari has some concerns regarding Asensio and might very well consider if a good offer is made for the Spaniard.