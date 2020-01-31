Spurs in talks with Real Madrid for star attacker, a good move?

Kolkata, January 31: As per reports in England, Tottenham Hotspur is working on a deal with Real Madrid that could see Gareth Bale make a sensational return to the north London club.
The Welsh superstar left the Lilywhites for a then world record move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013.
And, despite the fact that he has won a lot of accolades with the Los Blancos, he could never achieve the heights as an individual that was expected from him.
Bale has seen a lot of ups and downs during the years at Santiago Bernabeu and has played under a host of managers. His time at the Spanish capital club has been haunted by injuries which is one of the main reasons why his stock fell in these years. Especially under Zinedine Zidane, Bale's troubles got much worse and the two have never really seemed to be on good terms.
Also, the Welshman could never really become a fan favourite at Bernabeu. In fact, he was booed at the home stadium of the Spanish greats on a number of occasions. Bale should have been looking for an exit from the Spanish capital club from quite some time now. And, it might be too late for him to get an elite club in Europe where he can revive his career. And, Spurs should also avoid signing the Welshman.
There is no doubt that Bale is an absolute icon of the north London club but keeping the sentiments away, the return of Bale does not look like a good deal for the north London giants now. He is 30 now and misses more games with injuries. In fact, things can only get worse now that the player in his thirties.
Also, Bale is on a massive £600,000 a week wage at Real Madrid and even if he agrees to take a pay cut, he would still get a very fat pay cheque which might upset the dressing room. Spurs are known for a notorious wage structure that has seen them lose players like Christian Eriksen in his prime and breaking the structure for an injury-prone 30-year-old forward does not seem like a good move no matter how much quality he has on offer.