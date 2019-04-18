Football

Spurs lead the race to land Ryan Sessegnon

By
Fulham sensation Ryan Sessegnon
Bengaluru, April 18: The pulling power of manager Mauricio Pochettino has given Tottenham hotspur the edge in the race for Ryan Sessegnon ahead of a host of clubs in Europe.

The Fulham winger, 18, has attracted interest from Spurs, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint-Germain following relegation from the Premier League with Fulham.

Borussia Dortmund are watching Sessegnon's situation closely and want to take him on a free transfer at the end of next season if he runs his contract down.

But Spurs could get a deal done this summer with Fulham braced for cash offers when the window opens.

Pochettino’s work during his five years in North London makes him a massive draw for young players.

Harry Kane has become England captain under the Argentinian’s tenure, while the likes of Dele Alli, Eric Dier, Harry Winks and Kieran Trippier have all also benefited from his coaching.

This season, Poch has continued to put faith in youth by promoting Oliver Skipp to his first-team squad and not spent a penny in the last two transfer windows. He is expected to spend this summer and Sessegnon is among the players who interests the Spurs boss.

The England Under-21 star would comfortably fall into the club’s wage structure, too.

Sessegnon was rated at £50million when he first emerged as a hot prospect at Fulham. But, the relegated London club are aware they will only get training compensation if he runs down his contract at Craven Cottage and leaves in 2020.

Should that happen, Fulham would receive just £500,000, a mere fraction of the £50m they could have commanded last summer.

Sessegnon is said to be tempted to spend one more season at the West Londoners in the Championship and move for free in 2020 but Fulham will surely want to cash him in before it is too late.

MCI 4 - 3 TOT
    Story first published: Thursday, April 18, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
