Tottenham lead the race for Barcelona's Malcom

Bengaluru, October 29: Premier League club Tottenham have stepped up their interest in Barcelona flop Malcom, but have been told they will have to pay more than what the Catalan club paid for his signature in the summer.
The pacey winger has fallen out of favour with boss Ernesto Valverde and has struggled to break into the first-team of the Catalan giants.
The Brazilian sensation has played just 25 minutes in all competitions for the Spanish champions this season and his lack of playing time has put Tottenham and Inter Milan on high-alert. Plus, it is believed that Spurs are leading the chase for the winger.
As per the Spanish media, the London club are set to make a £50million bid for the 21-year-old as early in Janury.
Last summer the 21-year-old forward was involved in a strange transfer saga between his club Bordeaux, Roma and Barcelona. He was eventually snapped up by Barcelona straight from Roma’s grasp in a £36.5million deal.
But he has failed to impress since his move and Valverde doesn’t consider him part of his long-term plans.
Spurs did not make any summer signings and are keen to dip back into the market for the tricky winger in January.
However, the north London club face competition from Italian giants Inter Milan who are also monitoring the situation of the youngster.
Spurs have a tricky Monday night Premier League clash on their hands against champions Manchester City who are enjoying a red hot form. Spurs, meanwhile, are also doing quite well this season and would be hopeful of stopping the mighty Cityzens.
City and Spurs are respectively three and five points off the leaders Liverpool and the result can have a huge impact in the title race.