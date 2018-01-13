Spurs look to sign Aston Villa wonder kid Andre Green

Bengaluru, January 13: Tottenham Hotspur leads the chase for Aston Villa starlet Andre Green. But it is learnt that fellow Premier League club Bournemouth is also hoping to sign the youngster.
Both the Premier League clubs have shown an interest after the teenager recovered from a hamstring injury, which needed an operation in September.
Scouts had their eye on the promising winger ever since he made made his debut as a 17-year-old for Villa.
Spurs even made an effort to sign him two years ago, but Green opted to extend his deal at Villa by three years to continue his development with the club.
The North London giants have maintained their interest even after that, tracking the 19-year-old in action at the Championship and with the development squad.
Bournemouth scouts have also been present at matches this season with Eddie Howe believing he has the talent to flourish in the Premier League.
Your winner…@AndreGreen_ against Norwich back in August 💥🎯#PartOfThePride #AVFC pic.twitter.com/OXonAgJzZU— Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) December 31, 2017
The youngster started this season as a regular in Steve Bruce's first team and the club had hoped he would play a key role in their challenge for promotion.
But he was struck down with a serious hamstring problem at the start of December, forcing him to undergo surgery that was expected to keep him out for around three months.
He made his return to the first team in the FA Cup defeat to Peterborough last weekend.
And Bruce is hoping the England Under-20 international will play big part in helping Villa fight for a Premier League spot over the second half of the season.
Green has been a player earmarked for success from childhood, and has represented England at every level.
Villa have long known they have a highly-rated talent at their disposal, and have so far rebuffed any interest from clubs in the top flight.
They have no desire to let him leave in the January transfer window, believing he can help the team succeed this season.