Football Spurs Display Quality Yet Encounter Relentless Premier League Challenge In Wolves Draw Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank commended his team's first-half performance despite a 1-1 draw with Wolves. The match highlighted the relentless nature of the Premier League as Spurs struggle to secure wins at home. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, September 28, 2025, 15:31 [IST]

Tottenham's manager, Thomas Frank, expressed satisfaction with his team's first-half performance against Wolves. However, he acknowledged the Premier League's challenging nature after Wolves took a lead in their 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Santiago Bueno scored for Wolves in the 54th minute, but Joao Palhinha's late goal secured a point for Spurs.

The draw highlighted Tottenham's struggles at home, with only three wins in their last 17 Premier League matches there. Since November 10, 2024, when this run began against Ipswich Town, Spurs have accumulated just 13 points at home. This is the joint lowest among teams consistently present in that period, alongside West Ham.

Tottenham has been unable to secure a victory against Wolves in their last six Premier League encounters. This streak includes four losses and two draws. "First of all, I would love to win," Frank stated on the club's review show. He noted the difficulty of facing Wolves, whom they haven't beaten in six attempts.

Frank praised his team's first-half control and performance but admitted they lost structure after conceding. "I felt that was a good performance," he said. Despite creating chances and having a disallowed goal, Spurs couldn't capitalize fully.

Wolves made significant changes to their lineup, altering nine players from their previous match. This level of rotation is rare between games in the competition since Manchester United made ten changes against them in May 2021. Vitor Pereira commented on the game: "Football sometimes is not fair."

Pereira believed Wolves deserved to win based on their second-half showing. "We were the best team in the second half," he said. Despite conceding late, he remained optimistic about future performances if they maintain their current spirit and style.

Palhinha's equaliser meant Wolves are still searching for their first win after six league games this season. They remain at the bottom of the table. Frank appreciated his players' effort and mentality during the match and acknowledged the fans' support.

The manager emphasized maintaining momentum even when victories are elusive: "If we can't win, don't lose." He stressed the importance of building on positive aspects from each game to improve future results.

Overall, both teams showed determination despite challenges faced during the match. The result leaves Tottenham seeking better home form while Wolves aim for their first league victory soon.