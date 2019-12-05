Football
Spurs to sell star midfielder on a bargain, three clubs that should look for him

By
Bengaluru, Dec 5: For the last few years, Tottenham Hotspur have gained a reputation for playing hardball in the transfer market. Daniel Levy had to do that in order to keep his star players at the club amid interest from bigger clubs but it seems that he is ready to change his approach.

It is reported that the North London giants could let Christian Eriksen leave the club in January for just £40m which is exactly half of their asking price for the Dane in the summer. Eriksen's contract with Spurs is up for expiry in the summer of 2020 and it is claimed that the player has made it known to the club that he wants to move.

So, it will be indeed good for Spurs if they can get £40m for a player who would be free in just six months time. Eriksen is one of the very best players in the world in his position and it is highly likely that he will attract suitors for himself in January.

In this article, we will take a look at three clubs who should move for the Danish playmaker.

Real Madrid

Well, it is a public knowledge that the Spanish capital club have a long-held interest in the former Ajax playmaker. The 27-year-old had been linked with Los Blancos since Zinedine Zidane's last term at the club and now that he is back at the helm again, Zidane could definitely move for the Dane who is also available on a bargain.

Real Madrid's form has been up and down this campaign, as they have missed consistent creativity and Eriksen is someone who can provide exactly that. The 27-year-old also would be an excellent and worthy successor of Luka Modric who is at the dusk of his career.

Manchester City

Manchester City had to deal with a major blow before the start of the season with newly-appointed club captain David Silva announcing that he will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season.

Replacing the veteran Spaniard, who is an iconic figure at Manchester City, will be a very difficult job for Pep Guardiola. There are very few players in the world who are capable of filling the boots of the former World Cup winner with Spain and Eriksen is one of them. For a price around just £40m, signing Eriksen would be a no-brainer by the Cityzens.

Manchester United

Along with Real Madrid, Manchester United have also been long-term admirers of Christian Eriksen and it is imperative to say that the Red Devils are in dire need for quality. The 20-time English champions have been missing a quality number ten since a long time now and with Eriksen, their wait could finally come to an end.

However, from the player's point of view, a move to Manchester United does not look like an exciting option. Manchester United is hardly a step up from Spurs at the moment and Eriksen is at a point in his career where he needs to look for a club who are better-placed than Spurs to win silverware.

Story first published: Thursday, December 5, 2019, 10:45 [IST]
