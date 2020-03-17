Spurs want La Liga midfielder

Kolkata, March 17: Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a summer move for Valencia midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia as Jose Mourinho eyes an overhaul in the middle of the park.
The north London club have struggled this season in almost every department and their fortunes hardly changed as they switched from Mauricio Pochettino to Mourinho.
They now sit eighth in the Premier League with little chances of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League and are already knocked out of the competition this season.
Mourinho is reportedly not happy with the options at his disposal and wants to strengthen significantly in the summer. And, one of the best midfielders in La Liga Geoffrey Kondogbia has emerged as a target of the Portuguese.
The former Inter Milan midfielder has been a long-term target of the Lilywhites with chief scout Steve Hitchens following the powerhouse since Spurs sold Mousa Dembele over a year ago.
It is evident that Spurs lack both in quality and numbers in the centre of the pitch. Club record signing Tanguy Ndombele has failed to make much of an impact following his £63million last summer from Lyon.
Mourinho is far from happy with Ndombele's defensive work and is believed to be looking for a new midfield enforcer with excellent 'positional sense' to quote Mourinho. And, Kondogbia certainly fulfils that criteria. The French international, who now represents Central African Republic at the international stage, has been one of the best box to box midfielders in La Liga in recent times and his defensive work is top-notch.