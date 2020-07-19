Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Pioli plays down Ibrahimovic anger over substitution

By Dejan Kalinic

Milan, July 19: Stefano Pioli said he needed to manage Zlatan Ibrahimovic after the Milan star looked angry at being substituted against Bologna.

Ibrahimovic provided an assist before being taken off just after the hour-mark of the 5-1 Serie A victory at San Siro on Saturday (July 18).

The 38-year-old appeared annoyed at being substituted, but coach Pioli said he was simply managing Ibrahimovic.

"He said something, but honestly I didn't understand. It's also normal," he told DAZN.

"I have to manage him, playing so much I need everyone to be well."

Alexis Saelemaekers, Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismael Bennacer, Ante Rebic and Davide Calabria were on the scoresheet for Milan.

Sitting sixth in Serie A, Milan are unbeaten in nine games since returning from the coronavirus-enforced break and Pioli is happy with his side's form.

"The team is having fun and this is positive. We played a high-level game, we were good," he said.

"It means that we are well and we have gained confidence."

Milan are in action again on Tuesday, when they take on Sassuolo.

More ZLATAN IBRAHIMOVIC News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 19, 2020, 10:00 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue