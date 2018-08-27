Still room for improvement in the team: Bibiano Fernandes

New Delhi, August 27: With less than one month to go for the Indian U-16 national team to participate in the AFC U-16 Championship Finals in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, head coach Bibiano Fernandes said there is still room for improvement in the team after the Indian Colts had defeated Turkish giants Besiktas 5-1 on Saturday (August 25).
"There is always scope for improvement in football and even after this game we will be looking at certain aspects to improve in", Bibiano stated. "At the same time, we are showing good progress and the winning form that the team is in, is a good sign of things to come."
Vikram Pratap Singh's hat-trick and goals by Bhuvensh and Rohit Danu had propelled India to a thumping win over the Turkish opponents, but according to Bibiano, finishing infront of goal was even more important.
"Our finishing was somewhat lanky in yester games and it was something we were working on. We have been working on our weaknesses and it was really heart-warming to see that the boys were clinical infront of goal and righting their wrongs"
"Everyone in the team is hungry to play and the victory (over Besiktas) was a proof of that. The victory will also go a long way to boost our belief as we approach the AFC U-16 Championship Finals."
India have been drawn in Group C of the AFC U-16 Championship Finals alongside Iran, Vietnam and Indonesia. "The boys are very excited and are ready to work even harder in our attempt for the AFC Championship. We are approaching this competition on the back of some good results and are ready to fight against some of the best teams in Asia."